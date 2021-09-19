Premier Car Models Launches a New Website Offering Bespoke Car Models for Corporate and Retail Clients

Renowned car model maker, Premier Car Models is launching a new website for its worldwide customers. Clients can browse through the website to order over 500 ready-made car models, car model kits, remote control car models, and display cases. The company also offers bespoke model cars according to client specifications and budgets, through its multiple workshops located worldwide. USA-based customers can also avail of restoration services for old car models, along with cleaning and rebranding services.

Premier Car Models aims to deliver top-notch customer services by providing an informative and user-friendly website. The company has a global reach spanning 80 countries, with thousands of satisfied customers. With its range of beautiful models, exquisite craftsmanship, and efficient customer service, its customer base is ever increasing.

The customized car models are the key aspect of the business, and also the strongest selling point. A unique custom build process supports the bespoke service, which provides confidence to customers to choose the company over others. Customers provide a Model Maker’s Brief (MMB), which serves as a blueprint of the specific model. They are provided professional images of the process, at all stages of creation to keep them updated.

The cars are made by hand and modern technology like 3D printing. In the company’s 20 years of business as a specialist model maker, it has delved into several realms of technology to withstand the test of time. In the end, the car models reflect a high level of attention to detail and accuracy.

Premier Car Models produces a range of luxury and vintage car models with parts sourced from reputed manufacturers. Customers can choose from models like 1:12 Porsche 934 Jaegermeister, or the Alfa Romeo 8C/2300 (1931- 1933). The latter is debuting on the website in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Alfa Romeo; the Italian premium car manufacturer.

Collectors of RC Cars can choose from models from the 60s to the late 2010s. For instance, they can choose the CEN Racing FORD B50 4WD 1/10 Scale Ford RTR Monster Truck. Inspired on a real truck, this is an officially licensed 1979 Ford F600 crew cab front end.

Premier Car Models ships its products worldwide to 90 countries, via TNT and FedEx. All deliveries are sent from the head office in the UK, with a wide network of global agents that can assist locally.

About Premier Car Models: Based in Morganton, NC, Premier Car Models creates and delivers bespoke car models of diverse eras; right from the 1920s to the late 2010s, for high profile companies, museums, as well as collectors and enthusiasts globally. The company started its journey 20 years ago, by participating in a boat show. Its sister concern, Premier Ship Models is an award-making bespoke boat model maker, bestowed with the 2021 Queen’s Enterprise Award. The company continues to participate in trade shows worldwide, and cater to famous museums. A significant part of its revenue is generated through export sales.