Popular Casinos to Try When You Visit Miami

Irrespective of your interests, Miami is sure to have something to offer everyone. From its world-famous beaches and stunning architecture to its vibrant nightlife and endless array of restaurants, there’s something for everyone in this amazing city.

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy some outdoor fun, Miami is the place to be. The city is home to miles of beautiful beaches and many great parks and gardens. Be sure to visit Lincoln Road Mall, a pedestrian-only promenade located in the heart of Miami Beach, for some shopping and people watching.

No matter what you choose to do in Miami, be sure to enjoy the city’s amazing food. From Cuban cuisine to Indian food, Miami has something to offer everyone. Be sure to check out some of the city’s famous restaurants, such as Versailles, Joe’s Stone Crab, and Prime 112.

If you’re looking for some excitement, Miami’s casinos are worth a visit. There’s something for everyone at Miami’s casinos, from blackjack and roulette to baccarat and simulcast.

Miami is not exactly Las Vegas, but it still has plenty of casinos to offer. All these gambling opportunities with bright lights and clanging metal are just waiting for you! Lucky for you, Betadvisor has the perfect locations right here. Check them out and find one that suits your fancy! Ready to explore some of Miami’s hottest gaming venues? Let’s go

The Casino at Dania Beach

The Casino at Dania Beach is located at 301 E. Dania Beach Boulevard in Dania Beach, Florida. It’s open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.

This casino is big on giving you choices, as they offer both smoking and non-smoking gaming areas, along with the latest games and slots. You can also find popular table games like blackjack, roulette, and craps. If you like poker, The Casino at Dania Beach has got you covered with Texas Hold ’em, Omaha Hi-Lo Split 8 or Better, and Seven Card Stud. And if that’s not enough for you, how about some Bingo? They have that too!

Dania Beach is also big on food. They have four restaurants to choose from, including the upscale award-winning Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink. You can also enjoy a meal at The Starz Grille, The Oyster Bar, or the 24/7 Grab’ N’ Go Deli.

The Casino at Dania Beach offers some of the best promotions in town. Check out their website for more information on what’s currently going on.

Magic City Casino

Magic City Casino is located at 450 NW 37th Avenue in Miami, Florida. It’s open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.

You can find both smoking and non-smoking gaming areas here, as well as the latest slots and games. Table game players will enjoy blackjack, roulette, and craps. And if you like poker, they have Texas Hold ’em, Omaha Hi-Lo Split 8 or Better, and Seven Card Stud.

In addition to all the gaming action, Magic City Casino offers six restaurants to choose from.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 6300 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Florida. It’s open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Table game players will find blackjack, roulette, Let it Ride stud poker, three card poker, pai gow poker, and baccarat. And if you like to play the ponies, they have a racebook with live simulcast horseracing from across America.

In addition to all the gaming action, the property offers eight restaurants to choose from.

Miccosukee Resort and Gaming Center

The Miccosukee Resort and Gaming Center is located at 500 SW 177th Avenue in Miami, Florida. It’s open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.

This casino is all about the slots, with over 2,000 machines to choose from. They also offer electronic table gaming in Blackjack, Roulette, and Craps. And if you’re a poker player, you’ll find Texas Hold ’em, Omaha Hi-Lo Split 8 or Better, and 7 Card Stud.

Mardi Gras Casino

The Mardi Gras Casino is located at 831 North Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach. It’s open from Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 4 am, Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 am, and Sunday from 9 am to 4 am.

This casino is all about the tables, with Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Baccarat, and Poker available. They also offer Keno and several different slot machines.

The Mardi Gras Casino has a few restaurants on-site, including a buffet, a sports bar and a steakhouse.

And if that wasn’t enough, they also have a hotel on-site where you can stay and play all day and night.