Pop Up a Sweet, Kid-Friendly Treat (Video recipe)

The next time your kids are begging for an indulgent snack after finishing chores or dessert following dinner, call them to the kitchen for a quick, delicious lesson. Teaching children to cook helps them get more comfortable with an important life skill while encouraging independence – all while having a little fun.
This Popcorn Party Pizza swaps out the classic pizza crust for popcorn – a whole grain that’s 100% unprocessed with no additional additives, hidden ingredients or GMOs – infused with gooey melted marshmallows and topped with childhood favorites.
After an adult melts the marshmallows and lines the pan with the marshmallow-popcorn mixture, kids can help create their own work of art with red piping gel as “pizza sauce;” rolled fruit snacks as “pepperoni” slices; and jellybeans, coconut and candy-coated chocolate pieces for the oh-so-sweet toppings.
Visit popcorn.org to find more kid-friendly recipes to help children learn their way around the kitchen.
Popcorn Party Pizza
Yield: 8 slices
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 bag (10 1/2 ounces) mini marshmallows
- 2 quarts of popped popcorn
- 1 tube (0.68 ounces) red piping gel
- 1 package red raspberry rolled fruit snack
- green jellybeans (optional)
- coconut (optional)
- candy-coated chocolate pieces (optional)
- Spray 12-inch pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat butter. Stir in marshmallows until melted. Stir in popcorn until well coated.
- Spread mixture evenly onto the prepared pizza pan.
- Drizzle red piping gel over “pizza” for “sauce.”
- Cut small circles (about 1 1/4-inch diameter) from rolled fruit snacks and place on pizza for “pepperoni” slices.
- Decorate with jellybeans, coconut, and candies, if desired. Cool completely before cutting into wedges.
SOURCE: Popcorn Board