Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live Coming to Boca Raton, Florida

Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live is returning to the Carole & Barry Kaye Auditorium at FAU in Boca Raton for the 12th time on Saturday, March 14 with what might be the biggest show yet!

“Anyone of these artists could headline their own show and each has a long list of hits sure to bring audiences back to the happy days of the 1950s and 60s,” said Joe Mirrione, music impresario and creator of Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp.

Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live is starring… Bobby Rydell (“Volare”, “Wild One”, “We Got Love”, “Wildwood Days”, “Swingin’ School”, “Forget Him”)

The show’s star-studded line-up includes:

The Brooklyn Bridge (“The Worst That Could Happen”, “Welcome Me Love”, “Blessed is the Rain”),

(“The Worst That Could Happen”, “Welcome Me Love”, “Blessed is the Rain”), Alston Reeves, original lead singer of The Shirelles (“Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, “Mama Said”, “Soldier Boy”, “Tonight’s the Night”, “Baby It’s You”),

(“Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, “Mama Said”, “Soldier Boy”, “Tonight’s the Night”, “Baby It’s You”), Larry Chance & The Earls (“Remember Then”, “I Believe”, “Never”)

(“Remember Then”, “I Believe”, “Never”) Chris Montez (“Call Me”, “Let’s Dance”, “The More I See You”, “There Will Never Be Another You”)

All artists feature original members and many of the artists will be available to meet and greet fans and sign autographs in the lobby after the show.

WHAT: Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live

WHEN: Saturday, March 14, 2020

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carole & Barry Kaye Auditorium at FAU, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, Florida

INFO: (561) 297-6124

TICKETS: https://poprockdoowopp.com/event/pop-rock-doo-wopp-live-fau-03-14-20/

Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live Presented by Praia Entertainment Group

https://poprockdoowopp.com/