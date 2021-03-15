Pop, Rock & Doo Wop Headliners Live Concert Thursday & Friday

Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live! returns to the Clermont Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19 at 7:30 PM each evening with four classic artists who’ve been around the world but never on stage at the Clermont PAC, including three legendary vocal groups, all with their original lead singers!

Starring… Bobby Rydell (“Volare”, “Wild One”, “We Got Love”, “Sway”, “The Cha-Cha-Cha”, “Wildwood Days”, “Forget Him”), Joey Dee & The Starliters (“Peppermint Twist”, “Shout”, “What Kind of Love is This”), The Mystics (“Hushabye”, “White Cliffs of Dover”, “Over the Rainbow”, as heard in The Sopranos) and Stan Zizka & The Del-Satins (“Teardrops Follow Me” and singing hits they recorded with Dion like “Runaround Sue” & “The Wanderer”).

“It’s been decades since these legendary artists first recorded and they are still going strong, performing to sell-out crowds, ” said concert producer and promoter Joseph Mirrione, president of Praia Entertainment Group.

All groups feature original members and many will be available to meet and greet fans and sign autographs in the lobby after the show.

Each show will allow for capacity to be limited for safety. When you purchase 2 to 6 tickets together, the Center will block two seats on both sides of your group to allow for safety and social distancing.

“People are ready for live entertainment and we are thrilled to be returning to Clermont,” Mirrione said.

“Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp”

WHEN: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 7:30 pm and Friday, March 19, 2021, 7:30 pm

WHERE: Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont, FL

Tickets to all shows start at just $49.09 (including all taxes and fees) and can be purchased online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.clermontpac.com or by calling 352-394-4800 during business hours.

The box office is open Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 1 PM – 5 PM and 2 hours prior to showtime)

www.PopRockDooWopp.com