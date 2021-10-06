Pollution Linked To 6 Million Premature Births Each Year

Written by Robby Berman — Fact checked by Rita Ponce, Ph.D.

A new global burden of disease study and meta-analysis provides the most in-depth look yet at the effect of air pollution on premature births and underweight newborns.

Scientists from the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of Washington in Seattle authored the research. The study appears in PLOS Medicine.

It finds that air pollution was associated with almost 6 million premature births and almost 3 million underweight babies in 2019.

The authors believe this is also the first study to analyze perinatal outcomes due to the effects of both outdoor and indoor air pollution, which comes primarily from cooking stoves.

The authors find that indoor air pollution could be responsible for about two-thirds of premature and underweight newborns.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 15 million preterm babies are born each year. Complications related to preterm births are the leading cause of death among children younger than 5, resulting in about 1 million deaths in 2015. Low birth weight also has associations with a greater risk of adulthood illness.

The current study looks at links between air pollution and several important perinatal health indicators, including preterm birth, gestational age at birth, birth weight, and low birth weight.

Previous research concluded that air containing less than 2.5 micrometers of particulates has associations with adverse perinatal outcomes.

“Particulate matter [PM] has been identified as the most toxic component based on a large number of epidemiological and toxicological studies,” said Cornell University’s Prof. K. Max Zhang in an email to Medical News Today. Dr. Zhang studies the effects of airborne particulate matter but was not involved in the study.

The lead author of the study Rakesh Ghosh, Ph.D. explained to MNT what prompted him to undertake the study: