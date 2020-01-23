Police Surveillance: A Tool To Protect Or A Tool To Subjugate?

Privacy has long been a precious right that people wish to guard. This drive to protect privacy existed even during the medieval age, when not even the King of England may enter a man’s home without his permission. This does not merely refer to a man’s right to his property, but also his right to privacy, where his innermost doings are hidden from prying eyes.

With recent technological advancements, it’s become possible for computers and cameras to identify a person just based on their face. This technology is even readily available in consumer products as evidenced by the average smartphone that has facial recognition capabilities. And while this is impressive, it’s difficult not to think of its impact on society. After all, like most types of technology, facial recognition is a tool, and like every tool ever made, its impact is significantly dependent on the user behind the tool.

This Is Fine, Except For One Problem

While the possibility of a tool being used by the wrong people isn’t reason enough to completely distrust it, the true danger comes into being when the tool is only accessible to a single group with the same agenda. The danger here is that it’s easy to gain a monopoly over the use of facial recognition software. And where there’s a monopoly, there exists a tendency for abuse, especially when political agendas are involved.

Stepping On Too Many Toes At Once

There is strong resistance against the use of facial recognition technology by the police, primarily because monitoring citizens is a blatant violation of the First Amendment. The First Amendment grants certain freedoms including speech, religion, and assembly. This type of monitoring also violates both the Fourth Amendment, which protects people from unlawful searches and seizures as well as the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection under the law.

It’s far too easy for an agency to use this technology to not only spy on the opposition but also to target threats to their cause.

Does This Mean That We Should Disregard Facial Recognition Technology?

Of course not, that would be a complete and utter waste of a technology that may very well keep our streets safe. The best approach is to bring this concern to the authorities. There needs to be legislative measures that function as both a means to regulate the use of facial recognition, as well as a means to judge the use of the technology in a given scenario.

We depend heavily on technology to get us through the day. And while this is fine, there’s a real danger in allowing certain groups to gain a monopoly over a particular technology, especially technology that is capable of affecting an entire community in the way that facial recognition can.

While the majority of the police force can be trusted, all it takes is for one bad person in a high enough position to abuse power. This is why a checks and balances system should always be present.