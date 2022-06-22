Police Panel Finds “Probable Cause” To Consider Revoking Broward Sheriff Tony’s Police Certification

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

A three-person panel of the state commission that certifies police officers found probable cause Tuesday to consider revoking Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s license to carry a badge and a gun.

The case will go next before the full, 19-member Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission (CJS&TC), possibly as early as next month when it meets in Ponte Vedra Beach on August 15-18. If the full commission decides to revoke Tony’s certification, he would no longer be a police officer, and would lose not only the ability to make an arrest, but his right to wear his sheriff’s uniform and the five stars he boasts on his collar.

The commission could also find no evidence exists to prove the case against Tony, or choose a lesser punishment. The guidelines for a finding that Tony made false statements are a suspension of his police certification for up to two years or revocation.

In any case, Tony is an elected constitutional officer and would remain sheriff.