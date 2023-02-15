Plenty of Winter Sun – With Highs Near the 80’s

Plenty of Winter Sun

Wednesday features plenty of sun, clouds at times, and a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring a warm and gusty breeze. Look for sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. A stray shower is possible in portions of the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds around South Florida, and the east coast metro area will be breezy with a few showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. The east coast metro area will see a few showers in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.