Plenty Of Sun With Maybe A Stray Shower

Tuesday features plenty of sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a stray shower in a few east coast locations. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 80s elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun and a gusty breeze to the east coast metro area in the morning, but a few showers will develop in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be sunny with a gusty breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature sun, clouds, and a few showers on a gusty breeze in the morning, but expect some storms to develop in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers (with maybe a storm in spots) on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sun, clouds, a few showers, and maybe a storm or two. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.