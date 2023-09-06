Plenty of Sun Here, TS Lee Forms in Central Atlantic

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with just the chance of a stray shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring lots of sun in the morning. Look for a few clouds and a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature sunny skies in the morning and a few clouds and a storm or two in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see good sun much of the time, a few clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with quite a few showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression # 13 formed in the central Atlantic late Tuesday morning, and it quickly became Tropical Storm Lee. TS Lee is expected to become a hurricane in a day or so and undergo rapid intensification — and likely reaching category 4 strength by the end of the week.. Late Tuesday afternoon, Lee was located about 1315 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. The forecast puts Lee in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands by the weekend as a powerful and dangerous hurricane. Computer models indicate an eventual turn to the north, but the issue for South Florida and the Bahamas is just how far west Lee gets before the turn starts. We’ll need to watch Lee closely all week and into the weekend — and be ready to take action if that should become necessary.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Franklin have a low chance of redeveloping east of the Azores. If it does, it will meander in the waters between the Azores and Portugal. And the strong tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in a few days as it moves to the west-northwest. It will affect the Cabo Verde Islands Wednesday night into Thursday with gusty winds and heavy rains.