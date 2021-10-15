Plenty Of Sun, Fewer Showers Friday

Friday features plenty of sun in the morning with just a few showers in spots as drier air arrives in South Florida. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring lots of sun with the chance of an afternoon shower in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun for most of the day, with some showers developing in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will start with lots of sun, but look for some showers and maybe a storm during the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few afternoon storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low a few hundred miles east of the Bahamas has a low chance of developing as it moves eastward and merges with a front in a couple of days.