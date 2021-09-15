Home Weather Some Sun And Plenty Of Afternoon Showers For Florida; The Tropics Are...

Some Sun And Plenty Of Afternoon Showers For Florida; The Tropics Are Busy

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower in the morning.  Look for more showers and a few storms to develop in the afternoon.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s close to the coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies to start, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun in the morning, but showers and a few storms will return in the afternoon hours.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday will see good sun alternating with showers and a few storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a sunny morning with some mid to late afternoon showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tropical Depression Nicholas is lingering over southeastern Texas and Louisiana, creating dangerous flooding conditions in the region.  Elsewhere in the tropics, the low east of the central Bahamas has a high chance of developing into a depression during the next five days.  Computer models indicate that this system will stay well east of Florida.  The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming our next depression.  We’ll keep an eye on it, but it’s a long way away from us.  Finally, another wave expected to emerge from the African coast late this week has a low chance of developing during the next five days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

