Plenty Of Clouds And Showers Over Florida Saturday

Saturday features plenty of clouds and showers, with storms possible in the afternoon. Look for a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s near the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast and another cloudy day to the east coast metro area. All of South Florida can expect periods of showers throughout the day. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature partly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see plenty of sun with passing afternoon showers and a few storms in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun with a few clouds and showers at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.