Plenty Of Clouds And Showers Over Florida Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features plenty of clouds and showers, with storms possible in the afternoon.  Look for a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s near the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast and another cloudy day to the east coast metro area.  All of South Florida can expect periods of showers throughout the day.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature partly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see plenty of sun with passing afternoon showers and a few storms in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun with a few clouds and showers at times.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

