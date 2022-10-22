Home Weather Pleasant Sunshine For Florida Sunday

Sunday features sunny skies and a cool ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s right at the coasts and the mid-80s elsewhere.

Monday will bring lots of sun and just a few clouds at times.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be another in our string of sunny days and seasonable temperatures.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the low in the middle of the central Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression in the next five days.

