Pick A Winner: We Rank The Fanciest Suites In Vegas

Las Vegas is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world, known mainly for its casinos, shopping, fine dining, entertainment, and nightlife.

The city of Las Vegas rightly labels itself as The Entertainment Capital of the World and is well-known for its mega casino-hotels and associated activities. The city is in the top three destinations in the United States and is considered a global leader in the international hospitality industry, claiming the most five star hotels than any other city in the world. Las Vegas is also ranked annually as one of the world’s most visited tourist destinations.

Tourists visiting Vegas are enticed to live in the grandiose hotels and suites the city has to offer.

Splendor on a Shoestring Budget:

The extravagant suites and hotels obviously have a jaw-dropping price, for instance, the NOBU VILLA in Caesars Palace cost a whopping $35000 a night which is too high a price for normal visitors. However, the average income visitors need not worry since Betway has compared the suites around Vegas and listed some of the very budget-friendly yet lavish suites.

Strip Hotels Top Suite Prices from per Night $ Total Score Bally’s Penthouse Suite $535 24 Flamingo Metropolitan Suite $435 23 The Mirage King Volcano View Room $199 23 Harrah’s The Penthouse $800 22 Mandalay Bay Panoramic 2 Bedroom Suite King $799 21 Stratosphere Classic Grand Suite $407 21

Penthouse Suite at Bally’s:

There’s no place like home, but one could argue that there’s no place like a Bally’s Penthouse Suite. These stylish suites heighten your average room stay with whirlpool tubs in both bedrooms, a large wet bar and two living areas. Ranging from 2,567 to 3,425 square feet, these penthouses add tons of character to your Vegas trip and accommodate every festivity. We’re talking epic bachelor/bachelorette parties. Bring your crew, crank up the music from the iPod stereo and have a huge party. Or, lounge all day – there’s plenty of seating to go around. Round-trip airport limo service is included. That’s a lot for just $535 a night.

Metropolitan Suite at Flamingo:

Located at the center of the Las Vegas Strip, the neon lights and tropical ambiance of the Flamingo Las Vegas have made it an instant classic. The guests enjoy a lush 15-acre pool with wildlife area and live flamingos, spa, multiple restaurants and bars and entertaining shows. Chic, contemporary rooms are adorned with vintage Vegas artwork and flamingo-pink accents. The suite is priced at $435 a night which is quite affordable.

King Volcano View Room at the Mirage:

A very nominal price of $199 a night makes this rather decent suite a very attractive choice for the visitors. The room is equipped with contemporary technology you will find at any suite and supports many lavish features like access to the Fitness Center at The Mirage Spa, Blackout Shades, Desk and Executive Chairs, Mini Bar and Oversized Backlit Vanity Mirror. All of the amenities and characteristic features make it a good choice for travelers at such a low price.

Top 3 Lavish Suites in Vegas:

Sumptuous and premium look and feel is what everybody craves for and why to resist if you have got the money. Vegas has some of the most luxurious suites on offer and you can put your money to use for the great regal feeling these suites provide. Top 3 of these suites are briefly described as follows:

1. NOBU VILLA IN CAESARS PALACE

The Villa entices the five senses with modern Japanese-inspired design, lemon-ginger scents, custom music, fine cuisine made by Nobu chefs and spa services. The sky deck offers Strip views, a fire and water feature, a full bar and barbecue pit, a dining area and a secluded Zen garden with an Italian-made whirlpool. The master bedroom even offers a private entrance to the Zen garden. Complimentary round-trip airport limo service is included in your reservation. All of these amenities and the highest 48 point score justifies the $35000 a night price.

2. ENCORE THREE BEDROOM DUPLEX at ENCORE

The towering living and dining room in the Three-Bedroom Duplex offer seating for 16, a 75-inch HDTV and two-story windows for the most dazzling views of Las Vegas. Each lavish bedroom includes its own marble bath. A billiard room, private massage and exercise room, guest powder room and butler’s pantry complete this opulent experience. The suite covers an area of 5829 sq. ft. and has a score of 45 on the suites ranking scale. The space and amenities make it up for the $4840 price tag.

3. PRESIDENTIAL SUITE AT THE PALAZZO

Presidential Suite features include a large foyer, lounge, dining area, kitchen, separate study and guest toilet. With its old-world Mediterranean glamour and opulence, this suite provides superb accommodation, lavish service, and the very best luxury amenities. Guests in the Presidential Suite have an array of amenities to enhance the comfort and enjoyment of their stay. These include flat screen televisions, electronic safe, tea and coffee making facilities, mini-bar, complimentary morning paper delivered to the suite each day, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and butler service on request. It scores an impressive 43 according to suite standards which surely justify the $25000 per night price.