Wednesday features some sun, more clouds, and periods of storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun in the morning and mostly afternoon and evening storms. Localized flooding is possible in some locations. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast and the Broward beaches and a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade. Minor flooding is possible at high tides along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will reach the 90-degree mark.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning, with storms developing in the afternoon and lasting into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers in the morning and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with periods of storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see good sun with some clouds and showers in the morning, but storms will develop in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Far away in the Atlantic, the low near the Azores has a low chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical depression, but that option is rapidly ending as the system moves into cooler waters.