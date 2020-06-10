People Are Listening To Music More Than Ever And Most Say It’s The Best Way To Relax (Video)

People Are Listening To Music More Than Ever And Most Say It’s...

Music is helping Americans during isolation. Eighty-one percent say music has helped them cope through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.

So much so, that Americans are listening to music an extra 38 minutes a day.

The poll of 2,000 people found that music and virtual concerts are allowing Americans to feel connected to one another.

Sixty-four percent of those studied say watching virtual performances during self-isolation allowed them to feel more connected to others.

A study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with HARMAN International aimed to uncover how the power of music is the number one way Americans cope in stressful situations.

Fifty-eight percent of those studied say it is their go-to coping mechanism in any stressful situation.

Besides that, 43% of Americans find books to be a great way for them to deal with stress while a further 42% turn to exercise in stressful moments.

One-third find cooking and baking to be a source of comfort.

Beyond cooking, baking and exercising, 36% seek the comfort of others in times of stress by talking to a friend while a further 31% find arts and crafts to be a welcome reprieve and distraction.

People turn to music for a variety of reasons. Seventy-nine percent of those surveyed say it helps them be more productive, nearly half (49%) saying it helps them sleep better.

Eight in ten say they wouldn’t be able to live in a world without music.

”Music’s profound and universal benefits have been demonstrated time and again,” said Dave Rogers, President of Lifestyle Audio at HARMAN. “HARMAN and our family of audio brands hold a deep belief in the power of music to inspire and enhance our moods and we were thrilled the results showed respondents hold a similar belief in the benefits of music. We are dedicated to helping people get the most out of their listening moments and grateful for the emotional and physical benefits music delivers, especially during difficult times like now.”

In a world where cars are Americans’ only escape from reality, a staggering 85% say listening to music while driving positively impacts their mood.

During these difficult times, 39% reveal they’ve created self-isolation playlists to help get them through.

It’s no surprise then, that four in five say that music helps them cope with stress.

TOP 5 WAYS OF COPING WITH STRESSFUL SITUATIONS