People Are Brushing Their Teeth A LOT More After Smelling Their Own Breath Under A Mask (Video)

People Are Brushing Their Teeth A LOT More After Smelling Their Own...

Seventy-five percent of Americans don’t kiss their partner when they wake up because of dreadful morning breath, according to new research.

A poll of 3,000 Americans found 81% say bad breath is a massive turn-off, and nearly a quarter (22%) have actually broken things off with a partner because of a bad breath issue.

The study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Dr. Squatch aimed to uncover how people approach their morning and nighttime teeth brushing routines and found over half (57%) of those studied say COVID-19 and wearing a mask has made them much more aware of their own bad breath.

Over half (52%) of respondents are concerned about their bad breath because they don’t want to be perceived as being ‘dirty’.

Another 41% say they worry about having bad breath because they don’t want to come off as being unattractive while a further 36% fret that their bad breath may halt people from taking them seriously.

And it may be their own fault, as 35% Americans polled admit they don’t brush their teeth twice a day — nearly one in 10 say they don’t even brush once a day.

But for many, brushing their teeth is a necessary chore in order to feel like a person.

In the mornings, 79% say they have to brush their teeth otherwise they’ll feel off for the entire rest of the day.

The average respondent saying they can only go 14 minutes after they wake up with unbrushed teeth before they start to feel gross.

And if 63% of respondents don’t brush their teeth in the evening, they say they won’t have a good night’s sleep.

Nighttime brushing can also curb the temptation to a late-night snack, and 63% of Americans say they sometimes brush to stop themselves from eating.

Unfortunately, 34% of those studied struggle to remember to brush their teeth twice a day.

A spokesperson for Dr. Squatch stated:

“Even though people feel strongly that brushing their teeth is an important part of their daily lives, it’s clear that there’s major room for improvement in the experience. We wanted to elevate brushing from a bothersome chore that you have to force yourself to do twice a day, to an engaging part of a healthy morning and night routine.”

Nearly half (47%) of respondents have both a morning and evening routine.

Unfortunately, 36% are more likely to miss their nighttime brushing routine most frequently.

A spokesperson for Dr. Squatch added:

“We all know how hard it is to build new habits and routines. People are looking for a toothpaste that provides health benefits tailored specifically to their daily routines and needs at different times of the day. Your morning mouth and night mouth are not the same, our dynamic duo divides and conquers to give your teeth exactly what they need when they need it.”