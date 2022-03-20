Paying for Vanlife

Written by Raija Haughn – 6 min read – Edited By Aylea Wilkins

As remote work has become more and more common since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic, there has been a notable increase in Americans turning to the Vanlife movement. People are converting vans, buses and RVs into livable spaces and living permanently on the road.

Automakers that sell commercial vans hae found that sales for this product have increased greatly over course of the pandemic. RV sales have also been up, as many Americans have been looking to get outside in the face of social distancing mandates. Businesses are selling personalized vans and apps to help van residents find parking have been popping up, and R.V. park conglomerates have seen a significant increase in stock value.

Vanlife comes with some significant costs that interested adventurers must be ready to finance.

Vanlife statistics

Even before the pandemic, Vanlife was on the rise. In 2019, the Census Bureau reported that more than 140,000 people in the U.S. were living in vans, boats or other recreational vehicles, 38 percent more than in 2016. This trend is likely due to the freedom and adventurous lifestyle that Vanlife offers.As Covid 19 continues to be an issue over two years later, the Vanlife movement continues to grow exponentially.

Despite the costly initial expense and upkeep of these types of converted mobile living spaces, as well as the challenges of living in such a small space, it seems that Vanlife is holding strong as a trend in post-Covid America.

According to a survey by Outbound Living, the top ten most populated states for Vanlife are:

California Colorado Florida Oregon Washington Arizona Texas Georgia North Carolina Tennessee

This information correlates with the latest data on the states with the most Vanlife-friendly spaces.

How much does a van cost?

The cost of buying a van can vary dramatically. What brand/model you choose, whether you buy new or used and whether or not you will have to factor in conversion costs to make the van livable will determine prices.

Van prices can vary anywhere from $3,000 to $60,000 or more. The average cost to convert the van into a livable space yourself ranges from $5,000 to $15,000.

Some of the most popular types of vans among van lifers include Sprinter Vans, Dodge Promasters, Ford Transits, VW Vanagons, buses and budget cargo vans.

Budget cargo vans are generally one of the cheapest options when looking to convert a van into a living space. Some popular brands include Ford Econolines, Chevy G Series, Chevy Express and Astros. These vehicles tend to be older and require some work to convert them into living spaces.