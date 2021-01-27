Patchy Fog Then Warm Florida Sun Wednesday

Wednesday starts with patchy fog, especially along the Gulf coast and inland areas. The day features lots of sun and a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be breezy as a front moves in. Look for sunny skies along the Gulf coast and good sun with some clouds at times in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Friday morning lows will be mostly in the 50s. The day will be sunny with a cool breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday morning lows will be in the 50s again, and the day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.