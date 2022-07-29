Party Boat Fishing in Fort Lauderdale: A Handy Guide

Home to over 100 marinas and the largest yacht fleet in the world, Fort Lauderdale is all about living it up on the water. There are numerous ways to experience the “Venice of America.” For anglers, party boat fishing in Fort Lauderdale is a sure-fire way to meet people, have fun, and reel in some prized catch.

Why hop on a party boat? Well, it’s an affordable way to fish these waters for those going solo or in a small group. This part of Florida offers some of the finest angling on the East Coast. On a shared charter, you’ll get to experience it in all its glory without stretching your budget.

So if you’d like to learn more about how all this works and what you can expect while party boat fishing in Fort Lauderdale, stick with us. We’ll cover the species you can catch, when to go, and how to prepare for your trip. When you’re ready, read on!

What to Expect When Fishing on a Party Boat

Party boats are designed to take big groups of people, whether on a fishing trip, a booze cruise, or any other kind of water activity. These boats are way bigger than your typical center console, averaging over 50 feet in length. Because of this, they’re generally capable of taking anywhere from 20 to 50 anglers fishing.

Fishing trips on this type of boat are normally shared. This means you’ll be booking a spot on the boat and sharing the adventure with other fellow anglers. If your group is large enough, you’ll usually have the option to book out the whole vessel. However, this only pays off if you’re planning a corporate outing or a similarly large event.

Aboard party boats, you can expect to find plenty of shade and seating. Most of the time, these vessels will feature plenty of amenities, including toilets, enclosed lounges, and even a bar where you can buy drinks and snacks. Also, you’ll usually either be provided with the fishing gear, or you’ll get the option to rent it on board.

Four and six hour fishing trips are the most popular options when it comes to party boat fishing in Fort Lauderdale. These will give you enough time to reel in some fish and have fun before moving on with your day. However, you’ll also see some charters offering longer shared trips, which will give you more time to chase after offshore trophies.

What fish are biting in Fort Lauderdale?

Compared to most other places, party boat fishing trips in Fort Lauderdale are kind of unique. Why? Because you can encounter pelagic fish within a few miles offshore when it’s their season. This means you don’t necessarily have to hop on a long trip to get a taste of what it’s like to fight some serious game. Of course, there’s no shortage of food fish either. Have a look at what you could hook into while fishing these waters…

Have you ever fished aboard a party boat in Fort Lauderdale? Which fish species would you like to catch? Hit the comments below and let us know!

The post Party Boat Fishing in Fort Lauderdale: A Handy Guide appeared first on FishingBooker Blog.