Partly Sunny and Breezy

Friday features breezy conditions and partly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible in portions of the East Coast metro area during the day, and more showers will move into the Gulf Coast during the evening. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches on Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring lots of clouds and periods of showers with maybe a storm or two as a front moves in. The east coast metro area will be breezy. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-70s in the Keys, and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday morning will be cool, and the day will be cloudy with mostly early showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will just make it into the low 70s.

Martin Luther King Day will feature more clouds than sun and a gusty ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, periods of showers, and a few storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.