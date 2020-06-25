Parfaits Date As Far Back As The 19th Century. Originally, They Were Coffee-Flavored

National Strawberry Parfait Day on June 25th comes around each year during the perfect time – peak strawberry season.
- In fact, parfait is French for perfect.
- Strawberries are not only in season during June, but they are also an excellent source of Vitamin C, folic acid, potassium, and fiber. At 55 calories and zero fat per 1 cup, these sweet things hit the spot when snack time is calling!
- Strawberries are one of the only fruits with seeds on the outside.
- The average strawberry has 200 seeds.
- The ancient Romans believed that strawberries alleviated symptoms of melancholy, fainting, all inflammations, fevers, throat infections, kidney stones, bad breath, attacks of gout, and diseases of the blood, liver and spleen.
- To symbolize perfection and righteousness, medieval stone masons carved strawberry designs on altars and around the tops of pillars in churches and cathedrals.
- In parts of Bavaria, country folk still practice the annual rite each spring of tying small baskets of wild strawberries to the horns of their cattle as an offering to elves. They believe that the elves, are passionately fond of strawberries, will help to produce healthy calves and an abundance of milk in return.
- The American parfait, is made by layering parfait cream, ice cream, and/or flavored gelatins in a tall, clear glass, and topping the creation with whipped cream, fresh or canned fruit.
- Although parfaits were originally served on decorative plates, today they are typically layered in tall, thin glasses.
- Parfaits date as far back as the 19th century. Originally, they were a coffee-flavored layered dessert with sugar syrup, eggs, and cream.
- Strawberries are not produced by seeds and are actually a member of the rose (Rosaceae) family.
- Native Americans were some of the first to eat strawberries, introducing them to European settlers.
- Americans eat close to 8 pounds of fresh strawberries (and another 2 pounds of frozen strawberries) every year.
- Strawberries are the fifth highest consumed fresh fruit in the U.S., only behind bananas, apples, oranges and grapes.
