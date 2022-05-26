Home Consumer Pair Perfectly Grilled Steak with a Cool, Creamy Sidekick (Video recipe)

By
FamilyFeatures.com
-

Firing up the grill and watching tender cuts sizzle on the grates means a mouthwatering meal is on the way, but don’t forget about the dressings and toppings that make summertime dinners truly delicious.

The next time you want to sear a juicy steak, try this Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Chive Butter recipe from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose. Thick, tender filet mignon is grilled to a warm medium-rare doneness then topped with cool, creamy, homemade butter: its perfect summer sidekick.

Discover more grilling inspiration at OmahaSteaks.com/Summer.

 

Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Chive Butter

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Servings: 2

Blue Cheese Chive Butter:

  • 4          ounces unsalted butter, cubed
  • 4          ounces blue cheese
  • 1          tablespoon fresh chives, minced
  • 1/4       teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4       teaspoon black pepper

Filet Mignon:

  • 2          Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Filet Mignons
  • Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Rub
  1. To make blue cheese chive butter: In a medium bowl, use a rubber spatula to fold and incorporate butter, blue cheese, chives, salt and pepper.
  2. Section 18 inches of plastic wrap and place blue cheese chive butter about 6 inches above the bottom. Take the bottom portion of plastic wrap and place over blue cheese chive butter then shape butter into a 1 1/2-inch cylinder.
  3. Continue to roll butter in plastic; pinch ends of plastic wrap while rolling to tighten cylinder.
  4. Once size and tightness are achieved, tie off loose ends of plastic wrap and chill in refrigerator 1-2 hours, until blue cheese chive butter is chilled and firm.
  5. To make filet mignon: Bring filet mignons to room temperature, about 20 minutes; pat dry and season on both sides with rub, to taste.
  6. Prepare grill for 500 F direct heat.
  7. For medium-rare, place steaks on grill 3-4 minutes. Flip and cook 2-3 minutes, or until 130-140 F internal temperature is reached.
  8. Rest 7-8 minutes before serving.
  9. Slice chilled blue cheese chive butter into 1/2-inch pieces and place on top of filets.

SOURCE: Omaha Steaks

FamilyFeatures, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, May 26, 2022

Republished with permission

