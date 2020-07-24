Over 50 Million Liters (13.2 Million Gallons) Of Tequila Are Consumed In America Annually

On July 24th, commemorate National Tequila Day with a little lime and salt. Mix up a Margarita, Paloma, or a Mamasita to celebrate the day! People have been making Tequila for centuries, and it was once known as mezcal wine.

In fact, Tequila is mezcal, but mezcal isn’t Tequila. That’s because Tequila is distilled from a specific type of agave plant. Located in a valley west of Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico, the town made a name for themselves by distilling Blue Agave. In Mexico, the law protects the production of Tequila. The rule states Tequila is only Tequila if it is made within Jalisco. The blue volcanic soil in the surrounding region is particularly well suited to the growing of the blue agave, and more than 300 million of the plants are harvested there each year. Over 50 million liters of tequila are consumed in America annually. Studies have shown that consuming tequila can cut your risks of dementia by 37%. It also has a component that can help lower LDL levels, aka bad cholesterol. A 1918 flu epidemic led to a tequila boom in Mexico. Doctors advised ailing patients to drink tequila, lime, and salt as a remedy. The worm in tequila bottles is just a marketing gimmick. It has nothing to do with quality. Basically, it’s like the prize in a box of Cracker Jacks. The 1958 song, “Tequila” was the first, and only, #1 hit for a band called The Champs. La Gran Señora Tequila is named for the Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera. When she died in a plane crash in 2012, she was the most successful woman on the Billboard Latin charts: the name means The Great Lady. George Clooney and his business partners sold Casamigos tequila for at least $700 million in 2017: they’re in line for a further $300 million if the brand continues to grow. John Paul DeJoria, founder of Patrón tequila, also owns Paul Mitchell hair products. The town of Tequila is home to at least 20 distilleries – and it’s from here that the spirit takes its name. The men who harvest agave are called jimadors. The jimador uses a tool called a coa de jima, or sometimes simply referred to as a coa. An añejo (aged) tequila is aged for at least one year. To be sold as extra añejo (extra aged), a tequila must be at least three years old. In Mexico, you’ll more often see people enjoying tequila with a sangrita than shooting it with lime and salt. A mix of tomato juice, citrus juice and spices, sangrita brings out the herbal, grassy flavors of tequila. Espolòn tequila’s unique labels pay tribute to one of Mexico’s most influential artists: the printmaker and political cartoonist José Guadalupe Posada (1852-1913). Skulls were one of his signatures. In most of Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is not a major event. While the battle it commemorates is real, the festival is an American tradition, created by the marketing team at Corona beer. The Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico offers what it calls The Ultimate Tequila Tour, which includes a flight via private helicopter to a distillery in Tequila, Mexico. The cost? $20,000 USD per person. Artist Frida Kahlo drank a bottle of tequila a day to overcome the physical and emotional pain that tormented her. It was Spanish conquistadors who first started distilling agave spirits, most likely almost as soon as they ran out of wine and brandy in the 1500s. The Tequila Express is an actual train that runs from Guadalajara to the Herradura distillery in Tequila. Mexican physicists have turned tequila into diamonds – but sadly they’re too small to use for jewelry. Don Julio is the world’s biggest tequila brand by volume. A survey of over 2,000 Americans found that tequila gives you the worst hangovers, with vodka a close second. That’s more likely to be because many Americans drink tequila to get drunk than because of any specific biochemistry though. Headed to San Francisco? Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant offers a Masters and a PhD in tequila: you’ll need to taste at least 70 tequilas and pass an exam to get your PhD, and travel to Mexico to achieve the rank of Demigod. Want to celebrate the Day of the Dead (November 1st and 2nd)? Espolòn Tequila comes complete with skulls! Studies suggest that drinking tequila can aid in weight loss. Surprise! Surprise! The sugars found in agave plants can help in weight loss and improving your digestive system. Blanco tequila is noted as the “healthiest” because it includes agavin (which lowers blood sugar levels) and inulin (helps your stomach digest food).

