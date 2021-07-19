Over 3 Billion Fortune Cookies Are Produced Each Year

We see a time when you will enjoy a crunchy, sweet treat on National Fortune Cookie Day! Each year on July 20th, Americans celebrate the cookie that is a traditional part of Chinese take-out.

Break them open, and you will find a slip of paper tucked inside with a message on it. The phrase will range from profound words of wisdom or tricky riddles to simple bits of common sense. Some fortunes include quotes from famous philosophers.

While these nuggets of enjoyment are most often found at the end of a Chinese meal, they didn’t originate in China. The distinctively folded cookie began in Japan, where elegant desserts and folding techniques are quintessentially Japanese.

However, in Japan, the fortune was tucked in the fold on the outside of the cookie. Sometime in the late 1800s, the fortune cookie migrated to the United States and made its transition.

During World War II, it exploded in popularity, and Americans have never stopped enjoying them.

The first image of a man making the cookies goes back to 1878. it’s part of the Japanese literature and history. NYTimes offers this image in one of their articles. The

Fortune cookie machine wasn’t invented until 1964. Until then, all fortune cookies were made by hand. the all-mighty machine has been invented by Edward Louie, the owner of the Lotus Fortune Cookie factory in San Francisco. The first fully automated fortune cookie machine, however, was created by Young Lee in 1980 and it was called Fortune III.

Only 4 ingredients are used to make fortune cookies. the main 4 ingredients are: flour, sugar, vanilla, and sesame oil.

The World’s largest producer of fortune cookies, Wonton Food, has 15,000 unique fortunes in its database.

Your fortune cookie most likely was baked in Brooklyn, New York, by a company called Wonton Food, Inc. They produce 4.5 million of them every day.

According to the Boston Globe’s research, over 4 million cookies are being produced each day. And each of those cookies has its own fortune tucked in inside. Annually, the number is exponentially higher. There are approximately 3 billion cookies made each year worldwide, says NYTimes.

A whopping 3 billion fortune cookies are made each year, and a machine called the Kitamura FCM-8006W can turn out 8,000 in an hour.

fortune cookies are made each year, and a machine called the Kitamura FCM-8006W can turn out 8,000 in an hour. While their Japanese origins aren’t disputed, nobody knows exactly where the modern fortune cookie came from. It’s widely reported that they made their first American appearance at San Francisco’s Japanese Tea Garden in the 1890s, however.

Fortune cookies didn’t make their way to China until 1989, and they were sold as “genuine American fortune cookies,” believe it or not. They didn’t sell.

The vice president of Wonton Food, Donald Lau, is actually the one who wrote most of the fortunes. He developed writer’s block in 1995, announcing that he was officially tapped out, so an official fortune writer was hired by the company.

Each Cookie contains 107 Calories. There’s also a little under 1 gram of fat, 1 milligram of cholesterol, 24 grams of carbohydrates, and 13 grams of sugar in each cookie.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Spoon University

The Daily Meal