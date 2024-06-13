Orlando to the Beach: A Guide to the Sandy Shores of Florida

Welcome to the sunshine state, where the magic of Orlando meets the allure of sandy beaches. Are you ready to trade Mickey ears for flip-flops? Many theme park visitors ask how far from Orlando to the beach.

In this guide, we’ll take you from the thrilling rides of theme parks to the tranquil waves of Florida’s stunning coastline. From Daytona Beach, Cocoa Beach and Clearwater Beach, we’ll explore the best beach destinations within driving distance of Orlando.

Whether you’re seeking family-friendly shores, vibrant nightlife, or a peaceful retreat, we’ve got you covered. Discover the soft white sands, crystal-clear waters, and endless recreational activities that await you.

We’ll provide insider tips on where to stay, what to do, and how to make the most of your beach getaway. So, buckle up and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey from the enchantment of Orlando to the beach of your choice.

Top Beaches Near Orlando

You’ll be spoiled for choices when it comes to the best beaches near Orlando. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly destination or a secluded spot to relax, there’s a beach for everyone.

We will also reveal our choices for:

The Closest Beach to Orlando

The Best Beach near Orlando (within driving distance)

The Best Family Beach Near Orlando

The Best Remote Beach Near Orlando (less crowded!)

Best Beach near Orlando for Couples

Here are the best beaches near Orlando that you should consider visiting:

Ormond Beach

Ormond Beach, Florida, is a picturesque coastal city located just north of Daytona Beach, renowned for its tranquil atmosphere and scenic beauty. Nestled along the Atlantic Ocean, Ormond Beach offers sparkling, uncrowded beaches perfect for relaxation and water activities.

The city is steeped in history, with landmarks such as the Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens and the historic Rockefeller’s Ormond Beach home, The Casements.

Its scenic A1A highway provides stunning views and easy access to parks, nature trails, and the Tomoka State Park, where visitors can enjoy hiking, kayaking, and observing local wildlife. With a blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and recreational opportunities, Ormond Beach is a charming and serene getaway on Florida’s east coast.

Distance to Ormond Beach from Orlando – 62 miles – mainly freeway except for the last 5 miles.

Our Thoughts – Ormond Beach is more laid back that Daytona Beach and some of the others. Good for families and people who want to see the beautiful coastal communities of Florida. One of our favorite beaches our family has enjoyed.

Daytona Beach

Located just an hour’s drive from Orlando, Daytona Beach is famous for its wide sandy shores and iconic boardwalk. This beach offers a range of activities for visitors of all ages.

Take a leisurely stroll along the boardwalk, where you’ll find shops, restaurants, and amusement rides. If you’re a motorsport enthusiast, be sure to visit the Daytona International Speedway, where you can witness thrilling races and even take a tour of the track.

Distance from Orlando to Daytona Beach – 57 miles – mainly four-lane super highway. Northeast on I-4.

Our Thoughts – If you are into stock car racing and cars, this is the place to go. One of the original spring break locations in Florida.

Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach, located on the Gulf of Mexico, is known for its crystal-clear waters and pure white sand. It’s the perfect destination for those seeking a relaxing beach getaway.

Enjoy a leisurely swim in the warm waters or take a sunset cruise to admire the breathtaking views. If you’re feeling adventurous, try your hand at water sports like paddleboarding or jet skiing.

Don’t forget to visit Pier 60, where you can catch live entertainment and browse through local vendors selling handmade crafts. A must-visit is the Clearwater Marine Aquarium where the original Winter the Dolphin movie was filmed.

Distance from Orlando to Clearwater Beach – 108 miles – Drive Time 2.5 hours – Mainly freeway and major roads.

Our thoughts – This is the best family beach near Orlando Florida. More things to do on Clearwater Beach than any others. Overall, we consider this to be the best beach within driving distance of Orlando. However, we may be a little prejudiced since we live here!

Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach, Florida, is a charming coastal city known for its beautiful sandy shores and vibrant surf culture. Located on Florida’s Space Coast, it’s a popular destination for beachgoers and surfers, thanks to its consistent waves and warm waters.

The city is also a gateway to the Kennedy Space Center, offering a unique blend of sun, sea, and space exploration. With a laid-back atmosphere, Cocoa Beach boasts a variety of attractions including the iconic Cocoa Beach Pier, numerous waterfront dining options, and the famous Ron Jon Surf Shop.

Whether you’re looking to catch a wave, witness a rocket launch, or simply relax by the ocean, Cocoa Beach offers a quintessential Florida experience.

Distance from Orlando to Cocoa Beach – just over 1 hour – 60 miles on four-lane highway for much of the way.

Our Thoughts – The closest beach to Orlando. Great place for teenagers and people who want to visit Kenedy Space Center as well as the beaches.

