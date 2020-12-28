Online Casinos vs In-Person Play: Which Will Work Best for You

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word Casino? Robert De Niro? The blackjack table? Cards and chips? Online casinos may even come to mind first. An ever-growing and exciting modern pastime, online casino gaming has never been bigger. The question is, does it rival the experience of being in a real-life casino? The answer is down to you because one will be better for you.

Socializing

Whether you’re an introvert or an extravert, you are going to be encountering fellow humans at a real-world casino. You might be heading there with some friends or going out lone wolf – either way, you’re likely going to be playing against another person in a competitive game. This can be a tough task if you’re not great at reading people, or maybe your insight has been a bit dulled from the months of quarantine.

If this is the case, you might want to try turning to the online alternative. You’ll only be seeing the necessary things, like cards and chips. There won’t be any faces for you to read but there won’t be any reading yours either. The lack of human interaction can be taken a few ways. Mainly it depends on what you want to be getting out of your experience.

Are you wanting to have a night out with friends or are you wanting to make some money? Keeping your focus will be much easier when you’re in your own environment and on your own terms. This won’t make too much of a difference to games like slots and bingo, but you may notice a change in your performance in poker!

A lot of online sites will have built-in chats, especially if you want to participate in live tables. This means you could build up relationships online too if that’s what you wanted! Who knows, you might even make some friends while you’re making some money!

The Games

As previously mentioned, not a massive change will be seen in solo games in terms of competitiveness. However, when playing online, you can see if a slot game has a high RTP. RTP stands for return to player. The RTP percentage displayed shows you how much of players’ stakes have been returned to them.

Strategizing online means you should be finding a slot with a high RTP percentage. Something in the region of 96% and over. Using this information will allow you to find the best slot for you and in turn, make you more money reliably.

A big change in gameplay will come in those competitive areas like blackjack and poker. When playing blackjack in person, you may have a dealer who has tells. This is very unlikely, given that most croupiers are acting on the casino’s best interests, but there is still a small chance.

Blackjack online means the only person who’s going to be egging you on, is you. Taking the time to think of the possibilities in the dealer’s hand may win you the game.

Obviously, the time is there in person too, but it’s less tangible. There is no one looking at you, waiting for you when online. No one you can see most of the time anyway. There will be no crowd, just you and the device you’re playing on.

It’s a similar notion with poker. The main difference is that you’re playing against a lot more people. Trying to keep an eye on expressions and body language in person is tough, but it’s doable. Online, there aren’t any ways to watch someone, but you might be able to identify a pattern.

The displays on online casinos are more forgiving for those who want to keep an eye on everyone’s moves and how many chips they’ve got. On top of that, there’s you. If you’re not known for subtlety, it’s easier to cover up when you’re behind a screen! Having the rules and some tips by your side when playing can also be a handy advantage.

The Experience

There’s an atmosphere captured in casinos. It can change daily, and it can even change hourly. When you’ve found your casino for in-person play, it might even feel like a local. That association can also be made online. Finding the site that’s right for you and the games you enjoy playing is essential.

Granted, there’s no bar at your house that serves a vast selection of cocktails to increase the James Bond factor in your evening. That doesn’t mean you can’t make a night of it when you’re home though! By prepping snacks, drinks and music, you could have a unique casino experience from the comfort of your own home. Dress up if you feel like it, but no one will judge you if you’re playing in your pj’s.

All in all, you’ll know which is right for you – online casinos or in-person playing. One of the best ways to find out is to try both. Then you’ll know.