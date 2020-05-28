Home Weather Once Again Florida Will See Sun Turning Into Afternoon Storms Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features good sun and a few clouds during much of the day.  Then showers and storms develop in the mid afternoon and taper off as evening approaches.  Localized flooding is possible in those areas affected by the recent heavy rains.  Dangerous rip currents continue to be a concern along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be another typical rainy season day, with plenty of sun in the morning and early afternoon, followed by showers and storms later in the day.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, followed by afternoon showers and storms.  The east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy, and showers and storms will develop there in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Sunday will bring good sun and a few clouds along the Gulf coast, while clouds linger in the east coast metro area.  Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms on Monday.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’ll still watching Bertha, which is bringing flooding rains and gusty winds to portions of North and South Carolina.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

