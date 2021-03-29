Nutrition Challenges For Seniors

Good nutrition is critical to overall health and well-being. Yet many older adults are at risk of inadequate nutrition. Changes in taste, smell and appetite generally decline with age, making it more difficult to enjoy eating and maintain regular eating habits. Other factors include illness, medications that affect appetite or nutrient absorption, restricted diets and social isolation.

Malnutrition in older adults can lead to various health concerns, including a weak immune system and increased risk of infections; poor wound healing; and muscle weakness and decreased bone mass, which increases risk of falls and fractures.

Learn more about the nutrition challenges facing seniors, and how you can help, especially as a family member or caregiver of an older adult.

Problems caused by malnutrition

Factors contributing to malnutrition

The causes of malnutrition might seem straightforward — too little food or a diet lacking in nutrients. In reality, malnutrition is often caused by a combination of physical, social and psychological issues. For example:

Normal age-related changes. Changes in taste, smell and appetite generally decline with age, making it more difficult to enjoy eating and keep regular eating habits.

Monitoring nutrition and preventing malnutrition

As a caregiver or adult child of an older adult, you can take steps to monitor nutritional health, watch for weight loss and address risk factors of malnutrition. Consider the following:

Monitor weight. Help the older adult check his or her weight at home. Keep a weekly record. Changes in how clothes fit can also indicate weight loss.

Improving nutrition

Mealtime strategies to help an older adult maintain a healthy diet and good eating habits include the following:

Nutrient-rich foods. Plan meals with nutrient-rich foods that include a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fish, and lean meats.

Talking to your doctor

Talk to your family member’s doctor about any concerns you have regarding the older adult’s weight, changes in appetite, or other concerns about health and nutrition. The doctor’s role may include: