Not-So-Scary Halloween Weather, But Still Watching the Tropics

The Halloween forecast features mostly sunny skies around South Florida with maybe an afternoon storm in spots in the East Coast metro area. Trick-or-treaters could encounter a stray East Coast shower. Look for a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches and minor flooding at high tide along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, with the rest of South Florida topping out in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun and gusty winds to kick off the month of November. Look for a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be breezy with plenty of sun. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Thursday into the weekend. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Friday will feature breezy conditions around South Florida. The east coast metro area will be mostly sunny with some afternoon showers, while the Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Breezy conditions will continue along the East Coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the area of disturbed weather east of the northwestern Bahamas is battling wind shear and dry air. It has a low chance of becoming a depression. Elsewhere, we’re keeping an eye on a trough of low pressure in the eastern Caribbean. This feature has a medium chance of developing during the next several days as it moves westward toward the coast of Central America.