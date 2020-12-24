No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars (Video Recipe)

No-bake creamy peanut butter bars

Peanut Butter Bars feature the most delicious combo ever— chocolate and peanut butter! They cannot be easier to make, and you don’t even have to turn on the oven. This no-bake dessert is super fudgy, chocolatey, nutty, and amazing with hot chocolate or cold milk.

Aside from being a yummy treat, it’s also loaded with protein for an energy-boosting snack. It’s perfect for making ahead because it freezes really well.

Also, I recommend making a double batch— one for enjoying, and another so you always have a stash of these incredible treats on hand. The best part about them? They are made with only 6 simple ingredients, and a few minutes away from pure peanut butter heaven!

Peanut butter bars ingredients:

Butter: Adds rich, buttery notes to the bars while helping the ingredients blend smoothly together.

Graham cracker crumbs: Essential for texture and to give the structure of the bar.

Peanut butter: Our star ingredient! We use PB for both the base and the topping. Processed ones like Skippy or Jif are ideal because they're creamy and not oily.

Powdered sugar: Adds sweetness and helps the base come together.

Chocolate: Can't have PB without chocolate! Use good-quality, because it will really stand out.

: Can’t have PB without chocolate! Use good-quality, because it will really stand out. Nuts: These bars look gorgeous with crushed nuts on that chocolate topping, and that nutty crunch is lovely. but feel free to skip if you prefer a smooth surface.

How to make the best peanut butter bars?