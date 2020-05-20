Nearly HALF Of Americans Worry They’ll Never Get Back Into Shape Post-Quarantine (Video)

Nearly HALF Of Americans Worry They’ll Never Get Back Into Shape Post-Quarantine...

The average respondents estimated they have gained five pounds since entering isolation, new research found.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans confess the COVID-19 quarantine has derailed their attempts at a healthy lifestyle and half have already given up on their summer body goals for 2020.

The survey of 2,000 Americans who routinely exercise found 65% are taking time off from their fitness routine to “let themselves go a bit”.

The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Naked Nutrition found one in two (49%) worry they’ll never get their pre-quarantine body back.

The average person thinks it will take them eight weeks to look the way they did prior to isolation.

Many respondents admitted to indulging while in isolation with a third revealing they’ve increased their alcohol consumption.

That’s not the only way people are treating themselves ‒ half admitted they’ve increased their consumption of refined carbohydrates like pastries, white bread, and pasta.

Fifty-four percent have still made an effort to eat their veggies while 46% have increased the amount of protein they consume.

This’ little fitness gap has had some physically felt consequences. Nearly two-thirds (64%) started to feel unhealthy in quarantine due to a lack of exercise and poor eating choices.

In an effort to combat a quarantine slump, 64% have tried an in-home exercise routine.

The most popular methods to keep moving in isolation included outdoor walks (48%), exercise apps (46%), and health and exercise websites (44%).

Forty-one percent have participated in a live stream workout class with two in five have used pre-taped exercise videos.

In order to create their own home gym, 54% have ordered workout equipment. Top isolation exercise equipment respondents are sweating it out with are dumbbells (48%) and yoga mats (45%).

Forty-one percent have been spinning on a stationary bike and 38% have been using ankle weights.

Thirty-nine percent got creative and have been using chairs in their workouts and a third are making use of the walls of their homes too.

Still, 70% don’t think their at-home exercises are nearly as effective as their pre-COVID-19 routines.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Lauren Manaker said, “The COVID-19 has been a stressful time for many, but maintaining a healthy lifestyle can support a person’s overall health and should remain a priority. This data highlights the importance of finding simple solutions for people to be able to maintain a healthy lifestyle while in isolation. Many items that support a healthy lifestyle, like high-quality and clean supplements, exercise accessories like resistance bands, and even workout clothes, can be purchased online and delivered right to a person’s doorstep. Swapping out unhealthy habits and replacing them with good choices is a step that many Americans should be taking.”

Many respondents have been staying on top of their healthy lifestyles in other ways.

One in two multivitamins regularly and 44% eat protein bars while 43% add protein powder to their diet.

Three in five said they typically buy their supplements from an in-store retailer, but 58% buy direct from their brand of choice’s website.

Stephen Zieminski, Founder of Naked Nutrition, added, “Bodyweight exercises like push-ups and squats are a great way to maintain muscle mass while gyms remain unavailable. However, when your workouts are not as effective, it’s critical to cut out unhealthy artificial flavors and refined sugars. Supplements should have easily understood ingredients – and as few of them as possible.”

ISOLATION WORKOUT METHODS

Outdoor walks 48% Exercise apps 46% Health/exercise website 44% Online live stream classes 41% Pretaped workout videos 40%

ISOLATION WORKOUT EQUIPMENT