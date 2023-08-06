Naked Beauty TV: A Revolutionary Social Media Campaign

An inside look into the world of aesthetic and beauty treatments is being offered like never before. Esteemed Miami-based plastic surgeon Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS, recently announced the launch of Naked Beauty TV, an intriguing behind-the-scenes series featured on his Instagram account @nakedbeautytv.

This exciting new venture accompanies his existing accounts, @drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths, providing a window into a realm that’s traditionally remained exclusive to doctors and insiders.

Naked Beauty TV is not for the faint-hearted. It breaks the mold by escorting viewers into the restricted areas of the cosmetic industry. From hair transplantation and butt implants to Botox, fillers, and breast implants, the series peels away the mystique surrounding these procedures, displaying aspects never seen before.

In one of the segments, viewers are treated to a deep dive into the world of fillers. As age robs volume from the face and lips, fillers have become increasingly popular. This episode provides a detailed understanding of what fillers comprise, punctuated by a chat with Irwin Love, Galderma’s head guru in charge of gel.

The Botox segment is equally riveting, dissecting the ins and outs of the most sought-after non-surgical treatment in the US. With countless injections performed annually to preserve youth and vitality, Dr. Rubinstein, in conversation with Shana Gold, elaborates on what Botox entails and its origins. There are many more enlightening segments on the horizon.

Dr. Rubinstein’s enthusiasm for the project is evident. “I am excited to launch Naked Beauty TV to invite viewers into the restricted areas of the aesthetic and beauty world, seeing things once only seen by doctors and insiders,” he shared. “Join me on this journey of naked and unfiltered plastic surgery.”

Dr. Rubinstein is not just a board-certified, award-winning plastic surgeon; he is also a fervent patient advocate. With stints as the Chief of Plastic Surgery and Chief of the Department of Surgery for Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, Florida under his belt, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Dr. Rubinstein specializes in a wide spectrum of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments for both women and men.

His passion lies in empowering patients with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about the latest innovations and procedures. The aim is to enable individuals to navigate the complex world of plastic surgery effectively and safely.

As he puts it, his goal is to help people make their best choices about the latest and most innovative procedures.



