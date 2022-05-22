My House in Florida Has Water Damage. What Now?

There are few household problems that feel worse than finding water damage in your home. Sometimes what caused it can be obvious. You might have dealt with some flooding in the past. However, other times you won’t know where that stain came from. Water damage can have a negative impact on your family; not only can it cause health problems, but repairs can be expensive. In fact, the average master bathroom remodel costs $11,700! If you find water damage on the second story of your house, it’s important to take action quickly. Here are some steps you should take after you find water damage in your home.

Find the Leak

Most of the time, water damage is caused by a leak somewhere in your home. Take a moment to find the source of the water. It could be an exterior leak, with water coming in through a crack in the foundation or roof. Or it might be an internal leak, with a damaged pipe causing the problem. If you want to keep the water damage from repeating itself in the future, it is essential that you find the source. That way, you’ll know what to do.

If it is your roof, you’ll likely need to repair or replace it. Luckily, roofing contractors are common in many communities. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 197,390 roofing contractors employed in 2019. Therefore, you should be able to hire a professional quickly.

Document the Damage

Make sure you and your family document the damage before you begin to repair it. You might need proof of the damage and the timeframe in the future for insurance claims. Take pictures and record videos, making sure to do so in ways that will provide an accurate time stamp.

Contact Your Insurance

If you own a home, you should have homeowner’s insurance. Call your provider and let them know what is happening. Depending on the situation and your coverage, they might cover the cost of repairs. If the water damage is the result of flooding, you might have flooding insurance. Either way, make sure that you contact any connected insurance company to let them know you have damage and will likely be opening a claim.

Call In Professionals

While you can clean up some of the water on your own, you’re going to need to call a professional water damage cleanup company to fully take care of the problem. If your insurance agency covers the cost, they may have someone you’re required to hire. If not, look for someone who has a good reputation for quality work and call them in as soon as possible. They’ll not only remove the water, but they’ll also use chemicals to make sure that mold doesn’t grow.

Watch for Mold

Mold can begin to grow within 48 hours of water damage occurring. It is absolutely essential that you watch for any mold growth, especially if the water damage cleanup crew hasn’t arrived yet. Mold grows best in dark, moist environments. So, make sure that your family is aware of this and can regularly check for any growth.

Once the cleanup crew has gone through your home, you should still be alert for any mold that might grow. Mold can cause health problems, especially in your respiratory system. Having it in your house decreases your home’s air quality and can make it an unpleasant or unsafe place to be. Therefore, make sure it doesn’t get the opportunity to spread.

Water damage is stressful, but you can handle it if you take the right steps. Once you know that you and your family are safe, follow the five instructions above. This will help you handle water damage safely and efficiently.