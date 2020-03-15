Home Weather Mostly Sunny Sunday In Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After a few early east coast showers and patchy inland fog, Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and some additional east coast showers on an ocean breeze.  Watch out for the chance of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s along the east coast and the mid-80s elsewhere.

Monday will be another mostly sunny and warm day.  Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Look for lots of sun on Tuesday.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature the return of passing showers.  We’ll also see a mix of sun and clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, clouds at times, and some quick showers.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

