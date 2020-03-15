Mostly Sunny Sunday In Florida

After a few early east coast showers and patchy inland fog, Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and some additional east coast showers on an ocean breeze. Watch out for the chance of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s along the east coast and the mid-80s elsewhere.

Monday will be another mostly sunny and warm day. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Look for lots of sun on Tuesday. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature the return of passing showers. We’ll also see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, clouds at times, and some quick showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.