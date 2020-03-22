Mostly Sunny Sunday In Florida

Sunday features good sun, clouds at times, and a few quick showers, mostly in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic coast, so continue to stay away from the beaches as we all practice “social distancing.” Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring lots of sun and just a few clouds in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s again.

Look for lots of hot sun on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies again. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.