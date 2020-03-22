Home Weather Mostly Sunny Sunday In Florida

Mostly Sunny Sunday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features good sun, clouds at times, and a few quick showers, mostly in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic coast, so continue to stay away from the beaches as we all practice “social distancing.”  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring lots of sun and just a few clouds in spots.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s again.

Look for lots of hot sun on Wednesday.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies again.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR