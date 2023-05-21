Mostly Sunny Morning, Then Showers And Storms

Sunday features a mostly sunny morning, but some showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will reach the 90 degree mark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring good sun and some clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon and linger into the evening. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro and the Keys, but the Gulf coast will top out around 90 degrees.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning. Look for lots of showers in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with plenty of showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.