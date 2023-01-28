Mostly Sunny In The Gulf – A Mix Of Sun, Clouds, And Showers In The East Coast Metro Area

Mostly Sunny In The Gulf – A Mix Of Sun, Clouds, And...

Breezy Weekend

Saturday features breezy conditions, especially near the coasts. Look for some sun, more clouds, and showers at times in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will be mostly sunny. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions. Some showers will blow through the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a gentler ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will see sunny skies around South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, with a few locations reaching the mid 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.