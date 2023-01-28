Home Weather Mostly Sunny In The Gulf – A Mix Of Sun, Clouds, And...

Mostly Sunny In The Gulf – A Mix Of Sun, Clouds, And Showers In The East Coast Metro Area

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Breezy Weekend

Saturday features breezy conditions, especially near the coasts.  Look for some sun, more clouds, and showers at times in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will be mostly sunny.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions.  Some showers will blow through the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a gentler ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will see sunny skies around South Florida.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, with a few locations reaching the mid 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here