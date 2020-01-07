Mostly Nice On Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun, along with a few clouds in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.

A weak front moves through early on Wednesday, so we’ll start with lows in the 50s again. Then we’ll see sunny skies and an ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday morning will bring lows in the 60s. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with a sometimes gusty ocean breeze and a few east coast showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will be breezy again. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun, while a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers will be in the forecast elsewhere. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and breezy conditions again. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.