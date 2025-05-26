Mostly Afternoon Showers and Storms

Memorial Day features mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and winding down into the evening. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with mainly afternoon showers and storms on the mainland. Look for mostly sunny skies and a few showers in spots in the Keys. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature hot sun, some morning showers, and plenty of afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be mostly sunny with mainly afternoon showers. The Keys will see lots of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Thursday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms on the mainland. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms on the mainland. The Keys will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.



