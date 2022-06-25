Most Sought After Lucrative NFT Games

Non-Fungible Tokens, also known as NFTs, have changed the gaming industry since their introduction. The introduction of NFTs promises an exciting and new way of gaming that allows players to assume critical roles within the gaming industry while also earning rewards. Today, this new gaming technique has ushered in a new world, leading developers to adopt and incorporate blockchain technology into their games. Some believe blockchain gaming is the future, but before agreeing to or disagreeing with this statement, let’s dive deep into the subject.

How NFT Games Work

Before delving into the list of top NFT games, it is important to examine the basics of NFT-based games. NFT games combine traditional gaming designs with unconventional gaming techniques to enable users or gamers to have more control over their in-game assets such as weapons, characters, virtual lands, skins, etc. This is enabled through the utilization of blockchain-based technology that is connected to a digital asset-powered economy. These Digital assets are typically NFTs, which are tamper-proof and easily distinguishable.

Furthermore, most NFT games are play-to-earn games, also known as P2E games. They utilize NFTs and cryptocurrencies as core aspects of their gameplay. Play-to-earn games are highly coveted because they allow gamers to trade and sell their assets to other gamers on the platform since most of these gaming assets are NFTs and can be easily converted.

With this technique in place, participants can easily claim owners of their gaming assets via three critical strategies: breed or create new characters, unlock and earn new assets, and buy digital assets on third-party or native NFT marketplaces. In essence, players can sell or distribute their assets and pocket the proceeds realized.

Top Lucrative NFT Games

Like every emerging and established area, some gaming platforms have emerged as the major players in the NFT gaming space. These games are presently among the frontrunners of the current craze around NFT games because they have successfully incorporated NFTs into popular gaming themes. Therefore, players on such platforms get to play various game genres while making profits from the NFT market. Below are the most lucrative NFT games:

Battle of Guardians

The Battle of Guardians (BOG) is a multiplayer NFT PvP game built on the Unreal Engine. This advanced game combat game that allows players to fight to conquer opponents for rewards is based on the Solana network. Here, gamers are locked in fierce multi-realm combats in different parts of the Sci-Fi game universe. The game does not only allow players to benefit from the blockchain’s extraordinary powers but also its outstanding graphics.

BOG is developed for PC gamers; however, there are plans by the company to make it available for iOS and Android users in the near future. Characters in the game are divided into guardians, demons, and humans, and each is differentiated by damage, intelligence attributes, and health across the game’s three tiers.

Battle of the Guardians utilizes two tokens, $BGS, and $FP, to allow players to trade and purchase characters. Tokens can also be used for governance and staking. The current market cap of BOG is over $7 million, making it one of the most lucrative NFT games.

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a top NFT game for lovers of Pokémon. The game is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is inspired by the popular Pokémon etymology. It comprises incredible creatures of fantasy known as Axies, which every player can raise, collect, trade, and fight as digital pets. It is based on the play-to-earn NFT game technique and rewards players for their effort and time.

These rewards are earned in the form of SLP, which is the native token of the game earned during gameplay. The SLP or smooth love potion token can be exchanged for different Ethereum tokens on other decentralized platforms like Binance and UniSwap.

Axie Infinity is arguable among the top cryptocurrency projects hailed for its outstanding features. It is one of the most valuable NFT collections, with a market cap of over $3.4 billion. Every aspect of the game is carefully designed and implemented. It is currently available for download on different operating systems like android, windows, iOS, Mac, and windows.

Crypto Kitties

CryptoKitties is the first NFT game to be built on the Ethereum network. The game was developed and published in November 2017 by renowned NFT platform Dapper Labs. The game allows players to trade, breed, and buys cats to develop desirable characteristics that are unique and indivisible ERC-721 tokens. Players can also sell their CryptoKitties on popular NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.

The concept of collecting and breeding digital cats in captivity, which is the game’s central theme, received wide acceptance following the game’s introduction. The game’s popularity led to massive headlines and congestions on the Ethereum network, leading to hundreds of downloads on the first date.

Players can either breed two CryptoKitties together or purchase one on the marketplace. Raising them allows owners to harness rare attributes. Players can also earn rewards by developing cat collections and, afterward, proceed to take them to KittyVerse, where they are engaged in catfights. The NFT game is presently worth over $340,000 in market cap.

Illuvium

Another top NFT game to enter the NFT gaming universe is Illuvium. Illuvium is an open-universe RPG adventure game developed on the Ethereum blockchain. The game integrates conventional RPG collection game elements with high-quality fight mechanics utilized in the popular Auto Battler gaming genre. It uses a play-to-earn technique that allows players to collect in-game rewards during play. Players can access instant transactions with zero gas fees and peer-to-peer minting while enjoying secure custody of assets.

Illivium also shares similarities with Pokémon because players traverse a digital universe comprised of unusual and rare monsters, called illuvials, which they can collect, capture, breed, and battle. The game aims to create a strong team of illuvials that can fight and defeat opponents during wars while also earning rewards. It combines free-to-play and play-to-earn gaming structures that allow players to earn in-game assets like illuvials and LAND represented as NFTs that can be purchased and sold.

Illivium is one of the most enterprising play-to-earn NFT games with one of the largest market capitalizations. Illivium has a market cap of over $300 million, making it one of the most successful and lucrative P2E NFT games.

Gods Unchained

Gods Unchanged is a popular NFT trading card game that utilizes free-to-play and play-to-earn structures that allow players to create decks and play against each other. It is similar to the conventional card trading game Magic: The Gathering or Hearthstone. With the sophisticated and amazing in-game features, the value of the game skyrocketed by over $1.3 million following the game’s announcement on its website.

Gods Unchained runs on Immutable X technology and offers players free gas transaction fees on their marketplace. The NFT game is built on the Ethereum blockchain and allows participants to own their assets. Players accumulate their cards by either buying them from their fellow players or winning PVP matchups that test their cards’ gaming skills and quality.

Gods Unchained is one of the most lucrative NFT games, with over $24 million in total market value. The game is backed by the GODS and ERC-721 token designed to support the cards. The tokens can be traded on an open NFT marketplace or the platform’s native marketplace.

The introduction of blockchain technology and NFTs has offered gamers an incredible opportunity to create unique digital games that utilize NFTs. These games have massively changed the world of gaming, and various gaming platforms are working to integrate technology into their gaming platforms.