Most People Working From Home Can’t Remember The Last Time They Wore Pants (Video)

Two in three Americans say they flat-out don’t remember the last time they wore real pants, according to new research.In a survey of 2,000 American respondents who currently work from home, four in five say they spend the nine-to-five wearing PJ’s or comfy clothes.In a survey of 2,000 American respondents, it’s no surprise then that seven in ten of those polled say they much prefer working from home than heading into the office every day.

The survey from Mattress Firm, conducted by OnePoll, found that even though the respondents live where they work, 44 percent say they’ve still been “late” to clock in and six in ten say they have taken a nap during the day.

But is the flexibility that working from home offers employees bad for productivity, considering all the distractions?

Based on the survey results, no. In fact, the opposite is true.

Nearly three-quarters of the respondents (70%) say they’ve been more productive since working from home than they were in the office. Maybe naps are helping to boost productivity.

According to Dr. Sujay Kansagra, sleep health consultant for Mattress Firm, “napping may help improve mental agility, memory and alertness. A nap as short as 20 minutes can help rejuvenate you for the rest of the day and give you the boost you need to perform your best.”

And working from home offers all sorts of places to call your workstation — including your bed.

More than half of those surveyed said they’ve napped on the clock (59%) or “worked from bed” (57%) and that it made them realize they need a new bed (52%).

And of those who have swapped their desk for their bed, respondents say close to four hours of their workday was spent there — that’s nearly half the workweek.