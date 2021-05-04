Most Driven Cars in Florida

With the fast-changing automotive segment, people’s choice of vehicles has also changed significantly. An ideal car for a buyer now has multiple variables than ever. The climate conditions, overall performance, latest infotainment, and safety features all have a part in making a decision. Robust quality and affordability are two important criteria for people living in Florida.

Florida as a state has a contrasting climate than the rest of the country. Most of the roads are in good shape and there are no worries of snow. Florida prefers small to midsize cars while the middle of the U.S. prefers bigger vehicles.

Toyota and Honda have been the significant market holders in Florida. People choose the Japanese automakers for their utmost reliability and potent power. The design of the car adds much value and is aerodynamically superior.

You can check out cars like a used Toyota Camry for sale, a used Honda Accord for sale, or even a brand-new 2021 Toyota Camry, and many more. These sedan-type cars offer robust performance, an alluring design statement, and plush interior space for a wholesome experience. As per statistics, most car registrations in South Florida are done on Toyota Corolla and Honda Accord.

Why do Floridians choose small sedans?

According to studies, Floridians usually prefer smaller sedans for their overall utility and mileage. Used Toyota Camry and used Honda Accord can be a good option with high efficiency and low costs. Though these cars look small from the outside, the sedans are impressively spacious inside.

Florida’s weather condition is a big reason for choosing small efficient sedans than huge performance trucks. Floridians don’t need to deal with snow or rough patches as in the rest of the states.

Which sedan is perfect for Florida?

The Japanese automakers reign the market down south. With lucrative packages from Toyota and Honda, a handful of options are available to choose from. The most popular sedans include Honda Civic, Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Used sedans can also be a good choice if you are on a tight budget.

Affordability has been one of the top virtues for smaller sedans, making them more popular. The Civic starts at around $22,245 for the basic model while the Camry starts at around $26,040. We can compare the affordability, running costs, and mileage to come to an affirmative conclusion.

How efficient are the smaller sedans in Florida?

The overall efficiency of a car is dependent on powertrain refinement and body design. Japanese sedans like Honda Accord and used Toyota Camry offer a striking design statement. The body structures are built on an updated platform.

Impressive agility around corners and high-speed stability can be expected. NHTSA and IIHS have highly acclaimed the dynamic performance. The most sold Toyota Corolla offers a combined mileage of 33 MPG while the next in line Honda Accord also offers 33 MPG.

The driving range is the best in Honda Accord with a massive 14.8-gallon fuel tank. The overall efficiency of the segment is much better than bigger cars from RAM and Ford.

Cars for all seasons

During the time of economic instability, the Japanese automakers gained the trust of Floridians through their effective reliability and affordability. Storms hit Florida occasionally and during these testing times, a reliable car is a requirement.

Japanese cars are known for their upscale quality and impeccable craftsmanship. Smaller sedans like Toyota Camry, Honda Accord for sale, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla are the best choices in this region.

Toyota Camry

Toyota has significantly upgraded its best-selling sedan after Corolla with more refinement, striking design statement, and maximum utility features. One of the most preferred sedans in Florida, the Toyota Camry falls in the vicinity of $26,040 for the basic model.

The Camry sedan is packed with a potent 2.5-Liter Inline-4 engine mated with 8-speed Automatic transmission. Configured with a front-wheel-drive system, the powertrain delivers around 203 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque. As per efficiency, the car delivers a combined mileage of 32 MPG and a driving range of around 442 miles in the city.

A Toyota Camry can be found at around $12,000 which is a good deal for a tight budget. Service and maintenance costs are minimized while running costs are also low compared to bigger pick-up wagons.

Honda Accord

Another best-selling sedan in the state of Florida is the Honda Accord. Known for its impeccable craftsmanship and efficiency, the smaller sedan comes second in the number of cars sold. At a similar price range of $26,000, the Accord offers a lucrative package.

A smaller 1.5-Liter Intercooled Turbo engine coupled with a CVT transmission system generates around 192 hp and 192 lb.-ft. of torque. The handling ability of the sedan is one of the best-in-class with the re-tuned suspension and responsive steering setup. The better fuel efficiency of 33 MPG (combined) is delivered.

The exterior design of the car reflects modernism with LED lighting, sporty alloy wheels, and a lengthy body. Robust material usage and modern design give a much more appealing and reliable stance.

Interior space has been tweaked to meet the luxurious demands at an affordable price tag. The seats are wrapped in premium leather and impeccable attention to detail has been given to every corner.

Advanced safety features and driver aids improve the driving quality of the sedan dramatically. Honda has developed a number of advanced technology and the latest connectivity to enhance the overall quality and convenience.

A Honda Accord can be purchased at around $12,000 depending on conditions. If you are on a tight budget and looking for a reliable car to drive around Florida, the Honda Accord can be a good choice.

Conclusion

Keeping in mind the trust factor, weather conditions, affordability, and efficiency, Floridians prefer smaller sedans than bigger pick-up trucks. The top-tier Japanese automakers, Honda and Toyota are the top suppliers in the states with the most selling sedans. Comparing smaller sedans, it was found that Toyota Corolla and Honda Accord are the most used cars in Florida.