Moscow Mule – The Best Cocktail of 2021

If you’re looking to spice up your chill time, then sipping on a Moscow Mule while dreaming of exotic tropical destinations might make the dream feel as close to real as you can get. Just add a patio heater to your deck, put on some mood music, and get a life-sized, super smart AI bartender robot to mix the cocktail for you. Well, maybe you’ll have to make it yourself. But if you don’t have vodka, spicy ginger beer, and lime – or if you’re not feeling creative enough to try out your mixology skills – just grab one of these ready-to-drink versions.

Moscow Mules that you won’t want to miss

Russian Standard Moscow Mule Ready-to-Drink Cocktail

This premium beverage by Russian Standard Vodka keeps coming in with top-notch reviews. It’s smooth and full of flavor. Even though the drink launched in 2019, its new status hasn’t held it back from quickly becoming a popular favorite. Close to the real deal – no bartender necessary.

Cutwater Vodka Mule

It’s light and gingery. But it only has 7% alcohol. Ok, could be great for virtual happy hours. With smooth award-winning Fugu Vodka, and spicy aromatics, it comes in strong as a well-rated drink.

‘Merican Mule Moscow Style

Boasting all natural ingredients, this high-end beverage has become a patriotic favorite. It promises to deliver premium quality flavor and keeps coming up as a popular and authentic version of the classic concoction. It’s all a part of something referred to affectionately as the ‘Merican dream. This balanced, smooth and refreshing cocktail would be perfect to take on a trip to the beach…or at least a trip from the fridge to the backyard.

Moscow Mule 2.0

This classic ready-to-drink cocktail was crafted in the spirit of the original 1941 mix. Launched in 2015, the maker’s goal was to provide authentic and consistent flavor. Well the beverage sure seems to be living up to its original expectations. Even with new competitors on the market, you’ll find it as a widely recognized go-to for Mule fans all over.

Cayman Jack Moscow Mule

So it comes in a bottle, not in a can – just like all of the Cayman Jack cocktails. Probably hinting to an islander vibe. It’s a thirst-quenching alternative that gets good ratings for taste. But let’s be clear, it has just 5.8 percent alcohol. Yes, that’s considerably less than most of the competitors. So if you’re looking for a refreshing fruity cocktail with a small spike, then this one could be it. But if you’re seeking a more serious version of the original drink, then you might want to move on.

The Copper Can Moscow Mule

The name is an obvious throwback to copper mugs the authentic version is typically served in. This canned concoction has lots of lime with a snap of ginger. It’s been called “dangerously drinkable.” That’s probably because it has 10% alcohol.

Punching Mule

This drink boasts that it was America’s first “can crafted” version of the original cocktail. It packs a punch with natural ginger and lime, but won’t knock you out at 7% alcohol. Still gets high ratings from fans.