Morning Sun, Afternoon Storms

Thursday features lots of sun in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s an increasing rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast — but it will feel hotter, so stay hydrated.

Friday will bring a sunny morning, with clouds and a few storms developing in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday will be a repeat of the last couple of days: a sunny morning, followed by some afternoon storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Sunday will feature lots of hot sun and some storms in spots during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys,

The Memorial Day forecast calls for plenty of hot sun and a few afternoon storms. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.