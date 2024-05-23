Home Weather Morning Sun, Afternoon Storms

Morning Sun, Afternoon Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features lots of sun in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s an increasing rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast — but it will feel hotter, so stay hydrated.

Friday will bring a sunny morning, with clouds and a few storms developing in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday will be a repeat of the last couple of days:  a sunny morning, followed by some afternoon storms.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Sunday will feature lots of hot sun and some storms in spots during the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys,

The Memorial Day forecast calls for plenty of hot sun and a few afternoon storms.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

