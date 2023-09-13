Morning Sun, Afternoon Storms, Watching the Tropics

Wednesday features lots of sun in the morning, but showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and taper off in the evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will bring sunny skies in the morning and plenty of showers in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Friday will feature sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will start the day with lots of sun, but showers will move in during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning. Look for plenty of showers in the afternoon that will linger into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Lee remains a dangerous hurricane as it begins its anticipated turn northward. Swells from Lee will create hazardous surf conditions and potentially deadly rip currents along the U.S. Atlantic coast for the rest of the week. Lee poses a threat to portions of New England and the Atlantic coast of Canada by this weekend.

Hurricane Margot is moving northward in the middle of the Atlantic. While Margot is far from land, swells from this hurricane will create hazardous surf conditions in the Azores for the next few days.

Elsewhere, the wave nearing the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression by the weekend as it moves west-northwestward or northwestward. It’s currently no threat to land, but we’ll keep an eye on it.