Morning Sun, Afternoon Storms

Saturday features plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but some storms will develop along the sea breezes by mid-afternoon and linger into the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring good sun alternating with some morning storms and periods of afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and mostly afternoon storms. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will feature sun, clouds, and plenty of showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast and the Keys will see a mix of sun, morning showers, and afternoon storms. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Look for passing showers and storms throughout the day in the east coast metro area and mostly in the afternoon along the Gulf Coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another day of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

It’s quiet right now in the tropics.