Morning Sun Afternoon Showers

Sunday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but some showers and maybe a stray storm will be back, starting in the afternoon and lingering through the evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 80s elsewhere.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers as a front moves in. Heavy rain is possible in portions of the east coast metro area, unfortunately. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature a gusty breeze and lots of sun along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area will see some sun with clouds and periods of showers on a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon showers on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.