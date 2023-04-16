Home Weather Morning Sun Afternoon Showers

Morning Sun Afternoon Showers

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but some showers and maybe a stray storm will be back, starting in the afternoon and lingering through the evening.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 80s elsewhere.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers as a front moves in.  Heavy rain is possible in portions of the east coast metro area, unfortunately.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature a gusty breeze and lots of sun along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area will see some sun with clouds and periods of showers on a gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon showers on a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

